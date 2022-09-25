Stock Report: The Commanders Market Is Tanking After Loss to Eagles

Stock Report: The Commanders market is tanking originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

FEDEX FIELD -- In a 24-8 loss to the Eagles the Commanders performed about as well as a six-month-old gallon of milk.

The score doesn't even accurately illustrate how one-sided this content was. At halftime, Philadelphia wide receiver DeVonta Smith personally generated 100 yards of offense more than the Commanders. One guy for Philly had 100 more yards than all of Washington.

The offensive effort was so putrid that by the end of the third quarter punter Tress Way had touched the ball more than receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson combined.

Carson Wentz was dreadful AND the offensive line was dreadful.

Wentz often didn't have enough time to throw, but when he did, he was inaccurate. Worse than that, Wentz seemed hesitant to release the ball at times which led to more sacks. He ended up being sacked eight times, but that was not all on the offensive line.

Stock Up

Whoever stands to make money by filling up FedEx Field performed well on Sunday. The stadium seemed full and early on had a really fun vibe. There were a lot of Eagles fans but plenty of spirited Commanders fans showed up too. By halftime the fans in burgundy were miserable and the fans in green were shouting. D.C. area Golf fans - Sunday also marked the finale of The President's Cup, an international golf competition between the United States and players from around the world. Normally NFL football trumps everything on television, but for Commanders fans that also like golf, they probably had little trouble changing the channel.

The second-year corner was forced into more action on Sunday with veteran CB William Jackson a late scratch. BSJ responded well and recorded three passes defended to go with three tackles. He looked good playing on the outside even if the Washington secondary by and large got cooked by the Eagles. Mascot mystery - The Commanders revealed that their new mascot will either be a hog or a dog and fans can vote in the contest. Big reveal of the new mascot comes on New Years Day. New year, new me and all that.

After a Commanders drive stalled on the Eagles 1-yard line, the Washington defender made a big play on the subsequent snap. Payne burst through the offensive line and tackled Eagles RB Boston Scott in the end zone for a safety, which for the moral victory crowd, at least there was no shutout. DeVonta Smith - The Eagles speedster reminded the world why he won the Heisman Trophy in college at Alabama. Smith TORCHED Washington, finishing with eight catches for 169 yards and a TD.

Stock down