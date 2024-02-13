Stabbing reported at trade school in Manassas

Prince William County police are on the scene of a stabbing at a trade school in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say.
Police were called to the 7000 block of Infantry Ridge Road shortly before 3:30 p.m.
There were reports that two people were stabbed and one person was shot. A helicopter was called to the scene to transport someone with injuries.
There is no threat to the public, police said. Residents should expect an ongoing police presence. The investigation is underway.
No information was immediately released on the extent of injuries, the circumstances or any arrests or suspects.
