Prince William County

Stabbing reported at trade school in Manassas

Police were called to Infantry Ridge Road

By NBC Washington Staff

Chopper4

Prince William County police are on the scene of a stabbing at a trade school in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say.

Police were called to the 7000 block of Infantry Ridge Road shortly before 3:30 p.m.

There were reports that two people were stabbed and one person was shot. A helicopter was called to the scene to transport someone with injuries.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

There is no threat to the public, police said. Residents should expect an ongoing police presence. The investigation is underway.

No information was immediately released on the extent of injuries, the circumstances or any arrests or suspects.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Things to Do DC Feb 7

Mardi Gras 2024: Where to find king cakes and let the good times roll in the DC area

student financial aid 1 hour ago

Dept. of Ed. applies fixes to new FAFSA form

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Prince William CountyVirginiaManassas
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us