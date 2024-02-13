Stabbing reported at trade school in Manassas

Prince William County police are on the scene of a stabbing at a trade school in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say.

Police were called to the 7000 block of Infantry Ridge Road shortly before 3:30 p.m.

There were reports that two people were stabbed and one person was shot. A helicopter was called to the scene to transport someone with injuries.

INCIDENT: Stabbing | Manassas; #PWCPD is investigating a stabbing in the 7000 block of Infantry Ridge Rd. in Manassas. There is no threat to the public. Area residents can expect continued police presence while the investigation continues. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/OPiuAoZMm6 — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) February 13, 2024

There is no threat to the public, police said. Residents should expect an ongoing police presence. The investigation is underway.

No information was immediately released on the extent of injuries, the circumstances or any arrests or suspects.

