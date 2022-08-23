Metro

Stabbing Reported at Metro Center Station in Downtown DC

Authorities said a man was stabbed in the stomach while on a platform at Metro Center, which serves WMATA's Blue, Orange, Silver and Red lines

Two people were reported injured Tuesday afternoon after a reported stabbing at a Metro station in downtown Washington, D.C., authorities said.

DC Fire & EMS, Metro Transit Police and D.C. police were called to the Metro Center station at 1200 G Street NW for the report of a stabbing.

According to preliminary information, a man was stabbed in the stomach while on a platform. The victim was said to be conscious and breathing. A second victim has an injury to an arm, authorities said.

Police are searching for a suspect.

Metro Center serves WMATA's Blue, Orange, Silver and Red lines.

Metro trains briefly single-tracked between Judiciary Square and Farragut North due to the police investigation. Two-track service resumed shortly before 4 p.m., but Glenmont-bound trains were bypassing Metro Center, and riders were told to continue to expect delays in both directions.

