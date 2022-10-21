Spelling Champ Inspires Bee for Mongolian Students

A Fairfax County, Virginia, spelling champion is inspiring and helping students around the country sharpen their spelling skills.

Erdem Dulguun, 13, is a three-time spelling champion who has been working on his spelling since he first found out about the competitions – though at first he thought it involved honey.

“I found out that it had nothing to do with bees but actually about spelling, but to my surprise, I actually managed to win among my elementary school peers,” Erdem said.

The winning hasn’t stopped.

“I’m so proud of him,” said his tearful mother and coach, Bolormaa Jamiyansuren. “He’s the joy of my life, like the best thing that has happened, literally, in my life.”

Erdem’s mother wanted to spread that joy and inspiration to other Mongolian families across the country. Calls started to come in from parents about how to get their non-native students involved.

Many of the kids in other states didn’t have spelling competitions at their schools, so Erdem and his mother decided to set it up a local bee with Fairfax County Public Schools for the students.

“Now that they got good, they were, like, no I want to compete,” Jamiyansuren said.

“So, we thought it would be really great opportunity,” she said.

This weekend, 34 Mongolian students from eight states will come to D.C. to go head-to-head.

Erdem and school leaders at Kilmer Middle School say it’s a special moment for everyone.

“Bringing a community together to have fun, learn, I think it’s such great life skills that are being taught about setting a goal,” Kilmer Principal Amy Miller said.

“I’m very proud of it,” Erdem said. “I think it’s the biggest accomplishment of my life.”

The bee is set to take place Saturday at the World Bank in D.C. The Mongolian ambassador to the U.S. will attend and will host a reception for the students and their families.