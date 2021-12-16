Some Maryland Hospitals Nearing Capacity as COVID Cases Increase

Some Maryland hospitals are reaching capacity as the Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to spread in the region. Health officials say they're concerned an increase in cases could push hospital systems to the brink.

As of Wednesday, 1,167 people were hospitalized with COVID in Maryland, a 57% increase over two weeks. Gov. Larry Hogan instructed hospitals to update pandemic plans and take further action to respond.

CalvertHealth Medical Center, the only hospital in Calvert County, is near capacity. Doctors there urged people to get vaccinated and boosted to reduce the risk of death and the need for hospital beds.

“Our emergency room (ER) has been overwhelmed with people – young and old,” CalvertHealth hospital Chief of Medical Staff Dr. Wilfred Ehrmantraut said in a press release.

Bob Atlas, who heads the Maryland Hospital Association, says those hospitalized for the virus, roughly 15%, are pushing facilities to and past their limits. The vast majority of those critical COVID cases, Atlas says, are considered preventable.

“At our 12 University of Maryland Medical System hospitals, we have experienced a 187 percent increase in COVID-positive patients during the past four weeks and are only beginning to feel the impact of the Omicron variant,” the University of Maryland medical system said in a statement.

An influx of COVID patients can have a ripple effect on hospitals, affecting their ability to perform non-emergency surgeries, changes in visitation policies and having to transfer patients to other facilities that have space.

Atlas said a shortage of health care workers also contributes to the crisis.

Experts suggested people use urgent care and telehealth when they can to relieve stress on the state's emergency rooms.