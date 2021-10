Calvert County school officials say several bus drivers were planning to call out sick Monday to draw attention to pay and benefits issues.

About 14 of the district's 25 schools were expected to be affected.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The superintendent was advising parents to be prepared to drive their kids to school Monday as a result of the driver shortage.

Stay with NBC Washington for more.