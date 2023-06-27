Smoke from H Street building fire seen across DC

A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a building along D.C.'s busy H Street corridor.

Firefighters found fire and smoke when they first got to the scene in the 1300 block of H Street NE, D.C. Fire and EMS said. They have since extinguished the blaze and the fire department said no injuries have been reported.

2 Alarm Fire 1300 block H St NE. Considerable fire on arrival roof 3 story building with some extension to adjacent structure. Aggressive firefighting efforts have knocked down the fire. Working to cut off any further extension. No injuries reported. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/qbFf8pgSlr — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 27, 2023

Smoke billowing from the three-story building could be seen across the city.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A photo posted on Twitter shows thick, black smoke and bright orange flames shooting out of the building. Numerous fire trucks were parked along H Street as firefighters respond to the blaze.

The fire appeared to be across the street and catty-corner to the Atlas Performing Arts Center.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.