Smoke from H Street building fire seen across DC

By Gina Cook

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a building along D.C.'s busy H Street corridor.

Firefighters found fire and smoke when they first got to the scene in the 1300 block of H Street NE, D.C. Fire and EMS said. They have since extinguished the blaze and the fire department said no injuries have been reported.

Smoke billowing from the three-story building could be seen across the city.

A photo posted on Twitter shows thick, black smoke and bright orange flames shooting out of the building. Numerous fire trucks were parked along H Street as firefighters respond to the blaze.

The fire appeared to be across the street and catty-corner to the Atlas Performing Arts Center.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

