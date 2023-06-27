Smoke from H Street building fire seen across DC

A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a building along D.C.'s busy H Street corridor.
Firefighters found fire and smoke when they first got to the scene in the 1300 block of H Street NE, D.C. Fire and EMS said. They have since extinguished the blaze and the fire department said no injuries have been reported.
Smoke billowing from the three-story building could be seen across the city.
A photo posted on Twitter shows thick, black smoke and bright orange flames shooting out of the building. Numerous fire trucks were parked along H Street as firefighters respond to the blaze.
The fire appeared to be across the street and catty-corner to the Atlas Performing Arts Center.
It's not yet clear what caused the fire.
No further information was immediately available.
Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.