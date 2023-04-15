Bowie State University

Shots Fired in Parking Lot at Bowie State University

No one was injured in the shooting, but students are being asked to avoid the area under investigation

By Allison Hageman and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shots were fired in a parking lot at Bowie State University in Maryland early Saturday, authorities say.

The shooting happened in a parking lot area behind the James E. Proctor building at about 1:30 a.m., according to the Bowie State University Police.

No one was injured in the shooting.

In a statement, Bowie University said there are currently no suspects and no confirmed reports of students being injured during the incident.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“The university will provide updated information when it becomes available,” the university said in a statement. “There’s no threat to the campus, but students are being told to avoid the area under investigation.”

The university’s police and the Maryland State Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

Things to Do DC Apr 14

The Weekend Scene: Flower Fairs, Japanese Street Fest and Emancipation Day Fireworks

Education 18 hours ago

‘It's About the Kids': U. of Md. Program Works to Address Shortage of Special Educators

This article tagged under:

Bowie State UniversityMaryland
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us