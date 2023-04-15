Shots Fired in Parking Lot at Bowie State University

Shots were fired in a parking lot at Bowie State University in Maryland early Saturday, authorities say.

The shooting happened in a parking lot area behind the James E. Proctor building at about 1:30 a.m., according to the Bowie State University Police.

No one was injured in the shooting.

In a statement, Bowie University said there are currently no suspects and no confirmed reports of students being injured during the incident.

“The university will provide updated information when it becomes available,” the university said in a statement. “There’s no threat to the campus, but students are being told to avoid the area under investigation.”

The university’s police and the Maryland State Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.