Shots Fired at Deputies in Maryland: Sheriff

Someone fired shots at sheriff’s deputies looking for a suspect in Maryland, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Calvert County deputies went to a home in the 2900 block of Brickhouse Road in Dunkirk looking for a suspect in an earlier shooting in Charles County.



When the deputies arrived, several shots were fired from the home, Sheriff Mike Evans said. No deputies were injured.

Deputies took shelter and closed the road. They are gathered near the home.

A man showed up at the Charles Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds earlier Tuesday afternoon and spoke with Charles County detectives, a Charles County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. The detectives contacted the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Details of that shooting haven't been released.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing stories.