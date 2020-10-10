DC Police

Shootings in Northeast DC Leave Three Men Dead

By NBC Washington Staff

D.C. Police responded to two shooting scenes in Northeast D.C. that left three men dead on Saturday afternoon.

Police said two men were found shot in the 1700 block of Irving Street in the Brookland neighborhood at around 2 p.m. They were both found unconscious and not breathing, officials said.

Minutes later, D.C. Police and D.C. Fire responded to a shooting on the 4500 block of Quarles Street in the Kenilworth neighborhood. A civilian drove the victim to the hospital to be treated for "critical life threatening injuries," officials said.

D.C. Police said all three victims from the shootings died.

This story is developing.

