Shooting Kills Man, Injures 2 in Northeast: Police

A shooting killed one man and left two injured in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday, police say.

Officers found three men with gunshot wounds at about 10:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The three men were taken to the hospital with injuries. One of the men later died of his injuries.

The victims’ identities were not immediately released.

Homicide detectives were also at the scene. No arrests have been announced yet.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.