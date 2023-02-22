Construction Worker Assaulted in DC Armed Robbery Spree Using Stolen Lexus: Police

D.C. police are investigating a string of frightening robberies and attempted robberies believed to be connected to a black Lexus SUV that was stolen Friday in the Woodley Park neighborhood.

The suspects are accused of brandishing guns at several victims across the District on Tuesday and assaulting a construction worker who refused to hand over his cell phone and wallet, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police are looking for a black Lexus RX that was last seen with a D.C. tag reading GP 2136.

The suspects stole the Lexus about 10 a.m. Friday after it was left running in the 2700 block of Calvert Street NW, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The black Lexus was allegedly used as a getaway car in a crime spree on Tuesday that began about 6 a.m.

The suspects approached victims walking on 4th Street Northeast on Capitol Hill, stole money and property, then took off, police said.

The same suspects tried to rob a construction worker at gunpoint on N Street in Navy Yard. The victim fought back, and his coworkers came to help. The suspects assaulted him, but left with nothing, police said.

The worker was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

According to a police report, the suspects were wearing black jackets with a CIA logo on the right sleeve and ski masks.

Less than 15 minutes later, the suspects held another victim at gunpoint and demanded their property at the corner of 3rd and K Streets Northwest, but fled without getting anything, police said.

Moments later, D.C. police said the suspects robbed a group of victims walking on Division Avenue Northeast.

If you can identify the car or have information about any of the robberies, D.C. police want to hear from you. You can contact police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.