3 people shot in Landover as they left funeral

Three people were shot in Landover, Maryland, as they left a funeral, and a search for the shooter or shooters is underway, authorities say.

Three adults were shot as they were inside a van in the 7100 block of Sheriff Road, Prince George’s County police said, according to the initial investigation. They were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Chopper4 footage shows bullet holes in a black van near National Harmony Memorial Park cemetery.

Roads in the area are closed, and a number of officers are on the scene.

#breaking Shooting in the area of Sheriff Road in Hyattsville. Working to get info from PGPD. Roads closed in the area. Large police presence. pic.twitter.com/ojcvZC3IjX — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) November 17, 2023

"We are using assets agency-wide in our search for the suspect(s)," police said.

No information on the suspect or suspects, or a potential motive, was immediately released.

