Maryland

3 people shot in Landover as they left funeral

Chopper4 footage shows an active scene on Sheriff Road, near National Harmony Memorial Park cemetery

By Andrea Swalec and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people were shot in Landover, Maryland, as they left a funeral, and a search for the shooter or shooters is underway, authorities say.

Three adults were shot as they were inside a van in the 7100 block of Sheriff Road, Prince George’s County police said, according to the initial investigation. They were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Chopper4 footage shows bullet holes in a black van near National Harmony Memorial Park cemetery.

Roads in the area are closed, and a number of officers are on the scene.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"We are using assets agency-wide in our search for the suspect(s)," police said.

No information on the suspect or suspects, or a potential motive, was immediately released.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Things to Do DC 6 hours ago

The Weekend Scene: Umbrella Art Fair and more things to do in the DC area Nov. 17-19

Northeast DC 6 hours ago

Man shot and killed off New York Avenue NE

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

MarylandCrime and CourtsPrince George's CountyLandover
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us