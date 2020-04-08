Shenandoah National Park Closed Due to Coronavirus Crisis

The National Park Service has closed Shenandoah National Park in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

All 200,000 acres of the park were closed immediately, the Park Service announced Wednesday. The park is closed until further notice.

As of Saturday, the park was open but access was restricted.

The park’s closure could have a significant economic impact on surrounding communities. In a normal year, the park attracts nearly 1.5 million visitors and nearly $100 million in tourism spending, the Park Service said in 2018.

While you can’t physically visit the park, you can check it out without the crowds with photos, videos and live webcams.

Virginia State Highways 211 and 33 will remain accessible to pass through the park.

Check here for updates as to when the park will open up again.