Shawn Yancy Joins NBC4 Washington as Evening Anchor

Longtime journalist Shawn Yancy is joining NBC4 Washington as an evening news anchor.

Yancy will join Washington, D.C.’s No. 1 television news team just after the new year.

“Shawn’s years of experience covering news in the Washington area is just one reason she will be a fantastic addition to our newsroom,” said Mike Goldrick, vice president of news. “She has established herself as a smart, credible journalist who understands the importance of engaging with our community on all platforms.”

Yancy spent 19 years as a news anchor at FOX5 in Washington. Prior to that, she worked at TV stations in Pittsburgh and Fort Wayne. She has won several Emmy Awards and an Edward R. Murrow Award for an investigative story about NIH.

Yancy and her husband have established strong roots in the Washington, area, raising three sons, along with two dogs, in Montgomery County. She says she’s looking forward to returning to a newsroom and engaging with the community.

“I’m super excited to join this team of incredibly talented and diverse journalists who truly care about the community they serve,” Yancy said. “I’m grateful and honored to become a member of the NBC4 family.”

In addition to anchoring, Yancy will contribute to special reports.