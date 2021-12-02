Potomac River

Sewage Overflow Prompts Potomac Shellfish Harvesting Closure

Officials estimate about 2,500 gallons entered the river and about 11,000 gallons were vacuumed from ditches

By Associated Press

A palm-sized oyster in a gloved hand
Edwin Remsberg/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A sewage overflow has prompted Maryland officials to close part of the Potomac River to shellfish harvesting for the second time in recent weeks.

The Maryland Department of the Environment issued an emergency order Monday closing about 180 acres of the Potomac River offshore from the St. George Island area of St. Mary’s County, officials said in a news release.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission reported the spill Monday, the department dispatched an inspector. The order was issued when it was determined that sewage likely entered the river, officials said.

Health Nov 24

Tainted Maryland Oysters Sicken More Than 20 After Warning Lapse

Chesapeake Bay Oct 27

New Technology Adds Life to the Chesapeake Bay

changing climate Jul 3

Diners' Discarded Shells Help Establish New Oyster Colonies

The commission reported that the overflow that began Nov. 24 was stopped Monday and entered ditches that drain to the river. The department estimates about 2,500 gallons entered the river and about 11,000 gallons were vacuumed from ditches. There are no aquaculture leases in the emergency closure area, officials said.

Sewage spills in the St. George Island area prompted temporary closures in St. George Creek about two weeks ago and in January. The department will request a meeting with the commission on the repeated system failures and plans to address the sewage spills, officials said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Potomac Riveroysters
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us