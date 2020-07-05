Severe Storm Warnings in Effect Sunday Afternoon

Severe thunderstorms are rolling through the D.C. area Sunday afternoon, prompting warnings.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for D.C., Alexandria, Manassas, Manassas Park and Falls Church as well as Arlington, Fairfax, Montgomery, Loudoun, Fauquier and Prince William counties until 6 p.m.
Much like Saturday, Sunday has been muggy with temperatures reaching the 90s.
Similar weather is expected Monday through Wednesday which will be with mostly sunny days and a chance for scattered storms.