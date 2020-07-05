Severe Storm Warnings in Effect Sunday Afternoon

Severe thunderstorms are rolling through the D.C. area Sunday afternoon, prompting warnings.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for D.C., Alexandria, Manassas, Manassas Park and Falls Church as well as Arlington, Fairfax, Montgomery, Loudoun, Fauquier and Prince William counties until 6 p.m.

See all weather alerts here.

Much like Saturday, Sunday has been muggy with temperatures reaching the 90s.

Similar weather is expected Monday through Wednesday which will be with mostly sunny days and a chance for scattered storms.