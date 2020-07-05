weather

Severe Storm Warnings in Effect Sunday Afternoon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Severe thunderstorms are rolling through the D.C. area Sunday afternoon, prompting warnings.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for D.C., Alexandria, Manassas, Manassas Park and Falls Church as well as Arlington, Fairfax, Montgomery, Loudoun, Fauquier and Prince William counties until 6 p.m.

See all weather alerts here.

Local

Virginia 3 hours ago

Man Arrested in Murder of Virginia Brothers

Washington DC 18 hours ago

Protesters Clash With Police During July 4th Fireworks

Much like Saturday, Sunday has been muggy with temperatures reaching the 90s.

Similar weather is expected Monday through Wednesday which will be with mostly sunny days and a chance for scattered storms.

This article tagged under:

weathersevere weather
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us