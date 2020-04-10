Coronavirus in DC Area

Several Inmates to Be Released Early From DC Jail

36 inmates are eligible to be released early from jail, and half of them are eligible to be released immediately.

By Sydney Coplin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thirty-six inmates are eligible to be released early from the D.C. Jail after Mayor Muriel Bowser granted 75 days of additional good time credits Friday.

Good time credits allow a prisoner’s sentence to be reduced. 

This grant follows the COVID-19 Response Emergency Amendment Act of 2020, which was passed March 17.

Local

Falls Church 1 hour ago

2 Virginia Liquor Stores Close After Employees’ Family Members Test Positive

Virginia General Assembly 1 hour ago

Northam Seeks Early Release for Nearly 2,000 Inmates

Half of the 36 eligible inmates will be able to be released immediately. All of the eligible inmates had a misdemeanor conviction.

Upon release, the inmates will receive social and health services support.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus in DC AreaMayor Bowserdc jailcovid19 response emergency amendment act of 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us