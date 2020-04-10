Several Inmates to Be Released Early From DC Jail

Thirty-six inmates are eligible to be released early from the D.C. Jail after Mayor Muriel Bowser granted 75 days of additional good time credits Friday.
Good time credits allow a prisoner’s sentence to be reduced.
This grant follows the COVID-19 Response Emergency Amendment Act of 2020, which was passed March 17.
Half of the 36 eligible inmates will be able to be released immediately. All of the eligible inmates had a misdemeanor conviction.
Upon release, the inmates will receive social and health services support.