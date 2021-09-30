Series of Thefts From USPS Mail Collection Boxes Investigated in Maryland

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Montgomery County police are investigating a series of mail thefts from several blue collection boxes.

“It’s really disappointing, because I love the postal service,” mail theft victim Ashley Patterson said.

Last spring, she wrote a check for $300, put the envelope in a collection box on Fox Hall Road in Northwest D.C. Weeks later, someone changed the amount on the check and cashed it. Patterson filed a police report.

“I did feel violated and I hadn’t noticed it right away,” she said. “It took about a month for me.”

Months later, similar mail thefts happened.

Police are looking for a man shown in surveillance video taking mail from a blue box in Kensington. The video shows the man being dropped off and picked up from the location in the same car.

USPS says someone stole mail from the following blue boxes:

6106 Harvard Avenue in Glen Echo Aug. 16

4301 Rosedale Avenue in Bethesda Sept. 1

5200 Edgemoor Lane in Bethesda Sept. 4

9910 Summit Avenue in Kensington Sept. 5

The U.S. Postal Inspector advises anyone who put outgoing mail in those collection boxes on or around those dates ensure their mail reached its intended recipient. Those who mailed checks should check their bank accounts for fraudulent activity.

Inspectors are investigating how the collection boxes are being opened.

Those who believe their mail was stolen should report it immediately by submitting an online complaint at www.uspis.gov/report or by calling USPIS at 877-876-2455.