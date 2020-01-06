Security Changes in Effect at Walter Reed Medical Center

Rising tensions in the Middle East have led to increased security at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Here's what patients, employees and visitors can expect to see beginning Monday.

Gate 1 (Visitor Center/North Gate) will be open 24/7.

Gate 2 (South Gate, across from Metro) is open to inbound and outbound traffic from 5 to 8:30 a.m. on weekends and to outbound traffic only from 3 to 5 p.m. The gates will be closed to vehicle traffic between those time spans. Automated pedestrian turnstiles will remain open 24/7, and ADA swing gates will remain open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The gate will be closed on weekends.

Gate 3 (NEX Gate) and Gate 4 (Navy Lodge) are closed to both vehicles and pedestrians until further notice.

Gate 5 (USU Gate) is open 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Employees, patients and visitors should expect delays.

All non-Department of Defense personnel without official ID traveling by personal vehicle should proceed to Pass and I.D. at Gate 1 for vetting. After vetting, they will be redirected to Gate 5 for vehicle inspection.

Shuttles will still operate but may alternate their routes due to the changes in gate operations.