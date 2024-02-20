Search underway for crash survivor who stole ambulance in Fairfax County

A search is underway for a man who survived a major crash, left treatment in a hospital gown with an IV in his arm and stole an ambulance from Inova Fairfax on Monday, police say.

Earlier in the day, the suspect was a passenger in a stolen car that raced away from police before crashing along Interstate 66 in Fair Oaks, Virginia, police said. Five people were injured, police said.

Video shows a white vehicle speeding towards an exit veering left into the grass and going airborne. The crash caused parts of the vehicle, including the top, to fly off.

Officers recovered two guns and narcotics from the stolen vehicle, police later said.

Two people got life-threatening injuries in the crash, and three other people also were sent to hospitals for treatment, Fairfax County police said.

One of those men, described as a Black man with a shaved head and tattoos on his arms weighing about 300 pounds, walked away from the hospital before getting discharged, police said.

He then "jumped in a private transport ambulance and stole it," Fairfax County police said.

According to police, the suspect ditched the stolen ambulance Monday evening and fled on foot.

Police were looking for the suspect near the 4200 block of Annandale Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.