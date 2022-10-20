Rusty the Red Panda, Famed for National Zoo Escape, Dies in Colorado

Rusty the red panda, famous for escaping from the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., in 2013, died unexpectedly at a Colorado zoo, his keepers said.

Rusty was 10 years old, according to the Pueblo Zoo.

The red panda made his mark on D.C. history after breaking out of an enclosure at the National Zoo in a middle-of-the-night caper. He was spotted in Adams Morgan, captured and returned safely.

National Zoo red panda Rusty is back safe after disappearing from his exhibit and showing up in Adams Morgan. News4’s Pat Collins reports.

Rusty was born in 2012 at the Lincoln Children's Zoo in Nebraska. Later, Rusty was moved to the Pueblo Zoo where he became a dad to twins named Mogwai and Momo.

“He was a curious but independent panda, often found stretched out over a log under the misters or munching on bamboo,” his zookeeper said.

