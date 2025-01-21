Road closures underway in DC for National Cathedral's inauguration prayer service

The Washington National Cathedral is set to host a national prayer service on Tuesday, one day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance are expected to attend the service which is set to begin at 11 a.m.

Road closures and parking restrictions are in effect around the National Cathedral. Some streets will be open to local traffic only. If you're planning to travel near Wisconsin and Massachusetts Avenues Northwest about midday Tuesday, plan carefully so you don't get stuck.

The street closures should be lifted Tuesday afternoon, followed by parking restrictions later in the evening.

It's the last major round of road closures related to the inauguration. D.C. police say crews are working to break down inauguration security infrastructure. However, some roads could still be closed, especially in downtown D.C. Commuters are asked to follow the directions of police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said they will lift street closures when it's safe to do so in the downtown D.C. area. Check here for updates.

The following major travel routes are open: the 9th Street Tunnel, Northbound DC-395 at 12th Street Expy at the northbound 3rd Street Tunnel.

Below is a full list of what to expect around the National Cathedral today, according to D.C. police.

Road closures

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Garfield Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to 34th Street NW

34th Street from Woodley Road NW to Garfield Street NW

Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue NW to 34th Street NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

Cathedral Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue NW to Wisconsin Avenue NW

Local traffic only

The following streets will be open for local traffic only on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Garfield Street from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW

Woodland Drive from Garfield Street to 32nd Street NW

33rd Place from Cathedral Avenue to Garfield Street NW

Cleveland Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW

Cathedral Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW

Klingle Road from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW

Woodley Road from 33th Street to 32nd Street NW

34th Street from Macomb Street to Woodley Road NW

35th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road NW

36th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Macomb Street to Lowell Street NW

Woodley Road from 38th Street to Wisconsin Avenue NW

36th Street from Garfield Street to Massachusetts Avenue NW

35th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW

34th Place from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW

34th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW

Emergency no parking

The following streets will be posted as emergency no parking from Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. through Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at 6 p.m.: