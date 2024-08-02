Risky driving led to deadly crash spike during pandemic, research finds

If it seems like there's been more reckless driving on the roads since the COVID-19 pandemic, new statistics show there's some truth to that.

Dangerous behaviors like speeding, not using seatbelts and impaired driving contributed to a significant rise in deadly crashes compared to pre-pandemic times, according to research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

More than 114,500 people were killed in traffic crashes on U.S. roads from May 2020 through December 2022, the AAA Foundation said. That's nearly 17,000 more deaths compared to what would have been expected under pre-pandemic trends, according to the organization.

“Our study points to an ongoing disturbing trend of risky driving behaviors,” Dr. David Yang, president and executive director of the AAA Foundation, said in a news release.

Other key findings of the study include:

The pandemic exacerbated existing disparities in traffic safety: From 2020 to 2022, Black Americans, who comprise about 12% of the U.S. population, accounted for about 34% of the entire rise in traffic fatalities relative to how many would have been expected based on the pre-pandemic trend. Hispanic Americans, 19% of the U.S. population, accounted for about 25% of the increase, according to AAA.

The AAA Foundation said the research underscores the need for equitable transportation solutions and holistic safety approaches that address broader traffic safety issues beyond the pandemic's effects.