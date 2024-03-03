Restaurant catches fire in Northwest DC; No injuries reported

A restaurant in Northwest D.C. caught fire Sunday and was extinguished shortly after.

The fire on the first floor of a restaurant on the 700 block of 6th Street NW was reported at around 1 p.m., D.C. Fire and EMS said.

“The fire ended up being on both floors of the 2 story restaurant with extension to roof,” according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported, authorities said.

By about 1:30 p.m., all visible fire was extinguished, D.C. fire said. Firefighters were then only checking for hotspots.