DC Fire and EMS

Successful rescue at NBC4 broadcast tower in DC's Tenleytown

Two NBC4 employees got stuck in an elevator about halfway up the 662-foot-tall transmission tower on Tuesday afternoon

We had a successful rescue operation right here at the NBC4/Telemundo 44 station in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

Two NBC4 employees are safely back on the ground, after getting stuck in an elevator about halfway up our broadcast tower.

That tower stands more than 650 feet, and if you've ever passed through the Tenleytown area, you've likely seen the structure high above the trees along Nebraska Avenue NW south of Van Ness Street.

D.C. Fire & Rescue was called to the scene.

Both employees are OK and were never in any imminent danger. They were stuck in the tower between about 1:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. before making their way back to Earth.

This article tagged under:

DC Fire and EMSWashington DC
