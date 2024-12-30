Remembering Jimmy Carter in DC: Crowds sign condolence book as state funeral plans emerge

Former President Jimmy Carter died Sunday at age 100, prompting an outpouring of memories and plans for memorials, including remembrances in Washington, D.C.

A crowd of people lined up at The People’s House: A White House Experience to sign a condolence book on Monday, remarking on what the former president meant to them.

“His personal life, as well as his professional life as a leader, was amazing,” one Maryland resident said. “It’s an honor to be able to sign and have that last, I guess, thank you for everything that he has done, as well as his family.”

Carter graduated from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis in 1946, but many in the D.C. area remember his local connections forged after his term in the White House from 1977 to 1981.

He mentored young poet Mattie Stepanek, the Rockville boy whose message of peace captivated the country in his books including "Heartsongs." Stepanek was diagnosed with dysautonomic mitochondrial myopathy. After the boy died at age 13, Carter helped Mattie's mother, Jeni Stepanek, share her son's message.

“When Mattie died, he became a dear friend of mine, and he began mentoring me as well,” Stepanek told News4. “And so he tried to support Mattie's Foundation, his namesake Foundation, and teach me to be a leader. And he just mentored me as a friend and somebody that was coping with a lot of challenges.”

Carter even strapped on a tool belt to help build and rehabilitate homes in Northeast D.C. in 2010 while working with Habitat for Humanity. Carter and his wife Rosalynn were known for volunteering with the organization, and an Indiana couple who got a Habitat home wrote down their condolences, as well.

"In 2012, we became Habitat for Humanity homeowners, which allowed us to be here today," Angela Hutchinson said. "Brought us out of the depths of poverty."

Public invited to sign a condolence book

An official condolence book is available for the public to sign at The People’s House: A White House Experience. The site at 1700 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. There's also a virtual condolence card.

Will Jimmy Carter lie in state?

The Nobel Peace Prize winner and former Commander-in-Chief will receive a full state funeral. After remembrance ceremonies in Georgia, Carter will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 8, 2025, before funeral services the next day.

Before his death, former Carter asked Biden to eulogize him. Carter is expected to be buried in Plains, Georgia, alongside his wife, Rosalynn Carter.

When is Jimmy Carter's state funeral?

Carter's state funeral is scheduled to take place on Jan. 9, 2025, at the National Cathedral.

President Joe Biden previously ordered flags to be flown at half-staff and officially proclaimed Jan. 9 as a National Day of Mourning to memorialize Carter.

National Portrait Gallery

A drape has been added to Carter's portrait in America's Presidents gallery in the museum. Visitors can share their thoughts in a comment book next to the portrait.