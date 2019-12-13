Laurel

Remains of Missing Maryland Man Found at Recycling Center

Detectives were able to identify homicide victim John Ernest Stevens using his tattoos, including a mural of Jesus and a mural of his son

By NBC Washington Staff

Photo of John Ernest Stevens
Laurel Police Department

Workers at a Maryland recycling center made a gruesome discovery this week — human body parts.

The remains of a Laurel man who had been missing were found Tuesday at the Baltimore County recycling center in Cockeysville, county police said. That man was John Ernest Stevens, according to an update from police on Friday. He was 42.

Stevens' family said they saw him for the last time the night of Dec. 3.

Seven days later, workers at the recycling center were sorting through items on a conveyor belt. They saw a tarp. Inside it, they found human remains.

Detectives were able to identify Stevens using his tattoos, including a mural of Jesus and a mural of his son.

A medical examiner will determine Stevens' cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore County police.

