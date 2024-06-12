‘Red Bull guy' accused of stealing thousands of dollars in energy drinks

A man stole thousands of dollars worth of Red Bull from CVS stores in D.C., police said.

Police arrested 58-year-old Darryl Lamond Quander Monday. He faces 19 counts of second-degree theft.

Quandar is known as the “Red Bull guy” and is accused of stealing $3,800 worth of CVS items — mostly energy drinks — between February and April of this year.

The thefts occurred at three CVS stores in Northwest.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Despite pictures of him taking 48 cans of Red Bull being posted at the entrance of a CVS on P Street NW, he returned eight times. Employees there said he is typically in the store for one to two minutes.

A recent survey from the National Retail Federation found that 41% of employees have a “hands-off” policy against shoplifters, meaning they can’t confront or apprehend shoplifters due to employee safety.

Regardless of the “Red Bull guy” being barred from stores and arrested, he continued to enter different CVS stores.

Quandar’s most frequented store was on 16th Street. He has stolen toiletries, dog food and household items, returning returned to this store 13 times.

The National Retail Federation also said the increase in retail theft has been due to organized retail crime, where large quantities of stock can be taken with the intent to resell for financial gain. It is not known if Quandar is connected to a larger organization.