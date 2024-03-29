Rabid coyote captured and killed after 2 attacks in Montgomery County

A coyote captured and killed Thursday after two attacks in Montgomery County, Maryland, tested positive for rabies.

In the first attack, a woman suffered bites to her arms and legs near Patuxent Drive and Lost Creek Drive in Ashton, count officials said.

In the second attack, near Bell Road in Burtonsville, a woman suffered a bite but was able to fight off the coyote and stab it.

The coyote captured later Thursday had wounds that would be consistent with being fought off by the second victim, the Montgomery County Office of Animal Services said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Anyone who may have had contact with the rabid coyote should contact their doctor.

Attacks like the ones reported Thursday are extremely rare, animal experts say. Most of the time, coyotes will do everything possible to avoid humans.

It's their mating season, and some are in dens with their pups. If a coyote appears to be following a human, it's likely making sure the leave the area of the den, experts say.

The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services reminds residents of the importance of keeping pets’ rabies shots up to date.