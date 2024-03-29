Animals and Wildlife

Rabid coyote captured and killed after 2 attacks in Montgomery County

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A coyote captured and killed Thursday after two attacks in Montgomery County, Maryland, tested positive for rabies.

In the first attack, a woman suffered bites to her arms and legs near Patuxent Drive and Lost Creek Drive in Ashton, count officials said.

In the second attack, near Bell Road in Burtonsville, a woman suffered a bite but was able to fight off the coyote and stab it.

The coyote captured later Thursday had wounds that would be consistent with being fought off by the second victim, the Montgomery County Office of Animal Services said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Anyone who may have had contact with the rabid coyote should contact their doctor.

Attacks like the ones reported Thursday are extremely rare, animal experts say. Most of the time, coyotes will do everything possible to avoid humans.

It's their mating season, and some are in dens with their pups. If a coyote appears to be following a human, it's likely making sure the leave the area of the den, experts say.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

homicide 2 hours ago

Suspect in Virginia mother's death arrested in 2018 for alleged attack of another woman

women's history month 3 hours ago

She became a mom at 15 but didn't give up on her dreams. Today, she's a doctor

The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services reminds residents of the importance of keeping pets’ rabies shots up to date.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Animals and WildlifeMarylandMontgomery County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us