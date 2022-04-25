‘Pure Evil and Hate': DC Police Searching for Answers After Van Ness Shooting

Investigators are still searching for answers after a gunman opened fire from the fifth floor of an apartment building in D.C.’s Van Ness neighborhood on Friday, injuring three adults and a child and sending students scrambling.

The Metropolitan Police Department is expected to take questions on the investigation at a news conference Monday at 2 p.m.

Chief of Police Robert Contee told News4 on Monday morning that local and federal investigators are still probing the suspected gunman’s possible motive. They have “nothing approaching a motive at this point other than pure evil and hate,” he said.

Raymond Spencer, of Fairfax, Virginia, is the sole suspect, Contee said. The 23-year-old was found dead in the AVA Van Ness apartment from which he is believed to have opened fire. Officers found a “sniper-type setup” in the apartment, with a tripod, six guns and ammunition, Contee previously said.

“It just appears that this person was just shooting at anyone who was out there randomly,” he said.

The gunman fired more than 100 rounds, and police are still being notified of damage to cars and buildings, Contee said Monday morning.

The chief asked people who live in the area to make sure their neighbors are accounted for.

“We want to make sure that neighbors are checking on neighbors to make sure no errant round entered into someone’s home or apartment that we are unaware of, that there’s not someone in there that suffered a gunshot wound that we’re unaware of,” he said.

Some of the shooter’s firearms were purchased legally, Contee said; some were “constructed.”

Police and the local ANC are set to hold a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, outdoors at Connecticut Avenue and Veazey Terrace. “We want to hear from that community about what changes you want to see the city make,” a notice about the meeting says.

