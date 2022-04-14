Puppy Stolen in DC Crime Spree Rescued

One of two puppies stolen at gunpoint in a D.C. crime spree Wednesday involving an armed robbery and two men being shot has been rescued, the dog's owners said.

Police reunited Pablo, a 10-week-old Australian shepherd, with his owners about 10 p.m. Thursday.

*Update* As a result of the Carjacking Task Force detectives' investigation, "Pablo" the dog has been recovered from a residence in NE. Several arrests have been made as a result. Efforts are being made to locate the second dog, "Bruno". This is still an active investigation. pic.twitter.com/79torRSCFI — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 15, 2022

Police said they found Pablo at a residence in Northeast. Several suspects were arrested.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rick Olecka said he was waiting with Pablo as Abby Sevcik went into a CVS in the 2000 block of 8th Street NW when the thieves surrounded him about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“I just felt a gun basically at my stomach, and he’s saying, ‘Let me get your dog,’” Olecka said.

Police say men stole two puppies at gunpoint just 20 minutes apart then shot two men before robbing another person. News4's Aimee Cho talked to some of those victims.

About 20 minutes earlier, the thieves approached their first victim in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue NW, demanding a 1-year-old male French bulldog named Bruno, who had a black collar and black leash.

One of Bruno’s owners said he was walking the dog when four boys jumped out of an SUV.

“One brandished a weapon. I told them I didn’t have anything for them to take. He said, ‘Well, we want your dog,’” the man said.

The thieves smashed his phone, took his wallet and grabbed the dog.

Police are still looking for Bruno.

Two men were shot and two puppies were stolen in a crime spree in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. One victim describes the terrifying ordeal. Correction: Police initially said Pablo was taken in Northeast D.C., which the map in the video shows. Police later corrected the address to Northwest D.C.

Less than 10 minutes after Pablo was taken, officers heard gunshots in the 2100 block of 4th Street NE, where they found two men who had been shot. The victims were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said. A motive for the shooting is not yet known.

The suspects are also wanted for an armed robbery that took place at about 4:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of 2nd Street NE. They approached the victim, took out a gun, stole property and fled in a vehicle, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department

Authorities said they recovered the vehicle involved in the crimes. D.C. police shared images of two suspects but did not say exactly how many people may have been involved.

The Humane Rescue Alliance said it would keep an eye out for Bruno in D.C. and at its facilities.

Anyone with information should take no action but call police at (202)-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is available.