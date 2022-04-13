Suspects Wanted for Stealing Puppies, Shooting Men in DC: Police

Multiple suspects are wanted Wednesday for stealing two puppies at gunpoint, shooting two men and another armed robbery that all happened within an hour in Washington, D.C.

The thieves approached the first victim at around 4:12 p.m. in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue NW and the second victim at around 4:29 p.m. in the 2000 block of 8th Street NW. They threatened both victims with a gun, demanded their dogs and property, and then took off in a car, police said.

The stolen puppies are a 1-year-old male French Bulldog named Bruno, which was wearing a black collar and black leash, and a 10-week-old male Australian Shepherd named Pablo with black and brown fur and a blue left eye.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Less than 10 minutes later, officers heard gunshots in the 2100 block of 4th Street NE, where they found two men who had been shot. The victims were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said. A motive for the shooting is not yet known.

The suspects are also wanted for an armed robbery that took place at around 4:48 p.m. in the 1300 block of 2nd Street NE. They approached the victim, took out a gun, stole property and then fled in a vehicle, police said.

Authorities said that the vehicle involved in the crimes has been recovered, but the suspects are still on the loose. D.C. police shared images of two suspects, but did not say exactly how many people may have been involved.

Anyone with information should take no action but call police at (202)-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is available.

Update (April 13, 2022 at 11:13 P.M.): This article has been updated to reflect a correction issued by D.C. police. The puppy Pablo was taken in Northwest D.C.