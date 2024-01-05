Puppy needs $10K surgery after being shot in Northwest DC

A dog shot outside his Southwest D.C. home Thursday night now needs expensive surgery.

Dwight Foster’s 10-month-old shepherd-lab mix Double O was shot three time in the 200 block of L Street SW.

The dog survived but needs jaw surgery that costs more than $10,000.

Foster is a senior citizen living on a fixed income.

“He means the world to me,” he said. “Like I told them, that night I just wanted him to get well.”

An employee at a veterinary hospital started a community fundraiser on GoFundMe to help Foster and Double O.

D.C. police and the Humane Rescue Alliance are investigating.