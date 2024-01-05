Washington DC

Puppy needs $10K surgery after being shot in Northwest DC

By Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dog shot outside his Southwest D.C. home Thursday night now needs expensive surgery.

Dwight Foster’s 10-month-old shepherd-lab mix Double O was shot three time in the 200 block of L Street SW.

The dog survived but needs jaw surgery that costs more than $10,000.

Foster is a senior citizen living on a fixed income.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“He means the world to me,” he said. “Like I told them, that night I just wanted him to get well.”

An employee at a veterinary hospital started a community fundraiser on GoFundMe to help Foster and Double O.

D.C. police and the Humane Rescue Alliance are investigating.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Anacostia 52 mins ago

Mother, 6 children displaced by New Year's Day fire

Springfield 3 hours ago

‘Life completely changed': Hit-and-run left Virginia woman in a coma

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCcrime
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us