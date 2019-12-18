D.C.

Pro-Impeachment Rally Planned at US Capitol

Lawmakers in the House are set to debate then vote on impeachment Wednesday

By Sophia Barnes

Demonstrators plan to gather near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday as the full House of Representatives gathers to debate, then vote on, articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Group MoveOn hosted "Nobody Is Above the Law" events throughout the county on Tuesday night, dubbed #ImpeachmentEve on Twitter.

But the group says it only planned one rally on the day of the House debate in an aim to catch lawmaker's attention before they head into a planned vote.

It's unclear how many people are expected to attend the pro-impeachment rally at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Delaware Avenue and Constitution Avenue Northeast.

Trump, who would be just the third U.S. president to be impeached, denounced the proceedings as a "vicious crusade" against him in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Many of President Trump's supporters say the Democrats' complaints do not warrant impeachment.

