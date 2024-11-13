Prince George's suspends dog adoptions due to ‘undetermined' disease

The Prince George’s County Animals Services Facility and Adoption Center is temporarily suspending dog adoptions and viewings due to an “undetermined” illness.

The disease is not spreading to other animals in the facility, but shelter staff are beginning protocols to identify the disease, stop its spread and treat the dogs it has contaminated while testing remains ongoing.

“As we continue to see overcrowding in our shelter we are seeing an uptick of disease, as are other shelters nationwide, and we are acting quickly to help stop the spread of this disease,” David Fisher, the associate director of the Department of Animal Services, said in a statement.

Fisher said the best place for dogs at the moment is with their owner. He encouraged non-pet owners interested in short-term fostering a dog that isn’t show signs of illness, to email the Animal Services Division.

Pets can also leave the facility if an adoption is underway, but the pet must not show signs of illness.

ASFAC will have paperwork for the pet owner that acknowledges the dog’s possibility of contracting an illness before its release, while all other animal adoptions and interaction will proceed as usual.

The ASFAC urges owners to update their pets vaccines and avoid communal water bowls to help reduce the spread of the disease and seek medical advice from a veterinarian if symptoms like a cough or runny nose develop or worsen.