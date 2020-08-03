Prince George's Officer Suspended Amid Attempted Rape Charge

A Prince George’s County police officer was suspended after he was charged with attempted rape, the department says.

Cpl. Brian Newcomer was arrested while off-duty late Sunday and charged with six counts, including attempted rape, the department said Monday morning. He was accused of trying to sexually assault a woman he knows.

In a statement, Interim Chief Hector Velez called the allegations “deeply disturbing.”

“When we were made aware of the arrest, the corporal’s police powers were immediately suspended. Our Internal Affairs Division has also launched an investigation into the officer’s actions and we are fully cooperating with Maryland State Police,” he said.

Newcomer is assigned to the Bureau of Investigation and has been with the department since 2013.

