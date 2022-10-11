Crime and Courts

Upper Marlboro Man Charged With Killing Stepson

Jamie Porras, 68, is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of 53-year-old Kelly McClary

By Sophia Barnes

An Upper Marlboro man is charged with murder after his stepson was found Friday with blunt force trauma and stab wounds, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers responded to a home on Queen Anne Road about 7 a.m. and found 53-year-old Kelly McClary grievously injured, police said.

McClary was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

McClary’s stepfather, Jamie Porras, 68, fled the scene and was later arrested. Information on a potential motive was not immediately released.

Porras is now charged with first- and second-degree murder. He’s being held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County police.

