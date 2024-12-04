Prince George's County

‘This is for them': New mini food pantries open in Prince George's County

A group of selfless volunteers dedicated to helping others one donation at a time

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

Prince George’s County partners and agencies have been working diligently to bring the community a fully stocked pantry. The free-standing pantries aim to relive food insecurity among under-resourced neighborhoods and communities.

The county set up and stocked two. One stands outside of Laurel Armory, and another is one in front of Bladensburg Town Hall.

“Unfortunately, people are still food-insecure, with the high cost of groceries today,” said Edward Kumian, CEO of Priority Partners.

Donations from local food banks and other city and town agencies make these initiatives possible. Priority Partners’ cupboards project began in 2021 with the goal to bring food to the community.

“We just want people to come and be comfortable and know that this is here for them. This is for them,” Maryland Community Health Systems CEO Salliann Alborn said.

Kumian said they hope this will become a part of the community and people will use it while taking just what they need or leaving what they can.

