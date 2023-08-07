Teen brought loaded gun to Prince George's school, police say

A 16-year-old student brought a loaded gun to a high school in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Friday, police say.

Several students at Largo High School saw the gun on the teen during a fight at the school Friday morning and told school resource officers, Prince George's County police said.

Officers then took the gun from the teen, according to police.

The teen was charged as an adult with having a dangerous weapon on school property, having a loaded handgun and other related charges, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police did not identify the student.

In July, a 17-year-old student was arrested after taking a loaded gun into a summer program at Central High School. He’s also facing gun charges as an adult.

“When people go in to being a teacher or being an educator, they’re not thinking this is going to be a dangerous profession, and so when those things happen, it really makes you reflect on the safety of your workplace and the career that you’ve chosen,” Prince George’s County Educators’ Association (PGCEA) President Donna Christy said.

Last week, Superintendent Millard House confirmed the system is scaling back its plan to put metal detectors at all high schools and some middle schools. Instead, there will be a pilot program at some high schools.

“That’s going to be a phase-in approach,” he said. “We’ve listened to the community, the feedback, and what we’re going to do is start specifically with our high schools. Not all high schools, but we will be starting with a group of high schools in terms of the security enhancements.”

The PGCEA is not taking a position on the plan for metal detectors or a plan to have high school students carry clear backpacks, because teachers are divided on whether those security measures will work.

“Some are very interested in this concept of doing something, because they are very concerned about there being weapons in the building,” Christy said. “Others are concerned that it’s going to be a waste of money. There are so many ways to enter a building.”

Figuring out how kids are getting their hands on guns and why they’re bringing them to school will be an important step in making schools safer.

The school system sent a letter to the parents of students in the Largo High School summer program, saying, in part, “Please assist in our efforts to maintain a safe learning environment by discussing with your child acceptable behaviors that support a positive school climate. Discuss with your child the consequences, such as expulsion, for bringing weapons or anything that resembles a weapon to school.”