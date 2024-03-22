Suspect arrested in killing of owner during convenience store robbery in Prince George's County

Police arrested a suspect in the killing of a husband and father of three who died three days after he was attacked in a robbery of the convenience store he owned, Prince George's County police said.

Mohammad Hanif of Annandale, Virginia, opened the convenience store on Larchmont Avenue in Capitol Heights, Maryland, about a year-and-a-half ago, his family said.

He suffered head trauma during a robbery March 5, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he died March 8.

Police arrested 48-year-old Anthony Edward Stevens of Capitol Heights. He is charged with first- and second-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Prior to owning the business, Hanif worked at Subway. He moved to the United States from Bangladesh in 1999. His family said he worked long hours to provide for their family and loved helping others.

“If somebody don't have money, he'd say, ‘Go ahead, take it, whatever you like.’ That kind of person. Why you gotta kill him? That's what we want to know,” said his sister-in-law Lutfun Ismail.