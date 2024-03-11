Prince George’s County Police Department

Owner killed in convenience store robbery in Prince George's County

The victim was taken to the hospital after the attack and died three days later

By Aimee Cho, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A husband and father of three died three days after he was attacked in a robbery of the convenience store he owned, Prince George's County police said.

Mohammad Hanif of Annandale, Virginia, opened the convenience store on Larchmont Avenue in Capitol Heights, Maryland, about a year-and-a-half ago, his family said.

He suffered head trauma during a robbery Tuesday, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he died Friday.

“My dad was a great person. He cared so much about us. He was such a great person, such a humble heart. He was so nice,” Hanif’s grieving daughter Fatema Raisa said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Prior to owning the business, Hanif worked at Subway. He moved to the United States from Bangladesh in 1999. His family said he worked long hours to provide for their family and loved helping others.

“If somebody don't have money, he'd say, ‘Go ahead, take it, whatever you like.’ That kind of person. Why you gotta kill him? That's what we want to know,” said his sister-in-law Lutfun Ismail.

The killer left the scene on a bicycle and is still on the loose, police said.

Prince George's County

Prince George's County, Maryland, news updates, events and information

Prince George's County Public Schools 2 hours ago

Mother sues Prince George's school board for negligence over classroom fight

electric vehicles 2 hours ago

New manufacturing facility in Bowie plans to make 50K EV charging stations per year

Police have video of the attacker looking directly into the surveillance camera and ask anyone with information to come forward.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Prince George’s County Police DepartmentBusinessNorthern VirginiaPrince George's CountySmall Business
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us