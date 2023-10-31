Prince George's targets crime with security cameras at some apartment buildings, senior residences

Prince George’s County hopes to cut down on crime with security cameras at some apartment buildings and senior living communities.

The Prince George’s County Council voted 9-2 in favor of a bill requiring apartments with more than 100 units and senior housing residences to install 24-hour cameras around buildings.

The legislation requires those properties to install and maintain security cameras. Landlords and property managers must keep the video for 30 days.

To help with cost, the bill includes a rebate of $5,000 for landlords and property managers.

Council Vice Chair Wala Blegay sponsored the bill after hearing from residents whose cars were broken into.

“Even just having the cameras in itself, not only does it deter crime, but it actually makes people feel safe, and that is a simple amenity that we find in almost every house,” Blegay said.

Some community groups still have concerns, including the fiscal cost and lack of input from landlords and property managers.

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all, right,” said Laurie Bonner of Fieldstone Properties and the Apartment & Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington. “Not every property would benefit to the same degree with this legislation as other properties.”

Blegay said she looks forward to working with real estate stakeholders and finding common ground on the costs. She said the rebate could help offset some of the costs.

“Had a security camera company come here today and speak, and what they said, these cameras are between $500-$900 each,” she said. “Now, there is some costs for putting the technology in place, especially if you don’t have the wiring, but that’s a one-time cost.”

If a landlord or property management fails to repair a broken camera, they could be issued a $500 fine.

The law will be enacted by January. Property managers and landlords then have six months to install the cameras. Older properties have up to a year.