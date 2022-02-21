Prince George's County Offers Free At-home Rapid COVID-19 Test Kits, KN95 Masks

The Prince George’s County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management are distributing free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks at several locations across the county.

The county said every person ages 2 and old can receive two kits and/or two masks, and the only thing required is proof of county residency.

The following centers offer the tests and masks, some while supplies last:

M-NCPPC Community Centers

Glenarden Community Center

Upper Marlboro Community Center

Hillcrest Heights Community Center

Cedar Heights Community Center (Drive-thru location)

Langley Park Community Center

Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex

Southern Area Aquatics and Recreation Complex

Watkins Regional Park (Drive-thru location)

Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center

Camp Springs Senior Activity Center

PGCMLS Branch Libraries

Laurel Branch Library

New Carrollton Branch Library (Drive-thru location)

Oxon Hill Branch Library

Spauldings Branch Library (Drive-thru location)

Largo-Kettering Branch Library (Drive-thru location)

For more information, click here.