Prince George's County Offers Free At-home Rapid COVID-19 Test Kits, KN95 Masks

The Prince George’s County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management are distributing free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks at several locations across the county.
The county said every person ages 2 and old can receive two kits and/or two masks, and the only thing required is proof of county residency.
The following centers offer the tests and masks, some while supplies last:
- M-NCPPC Community Centers
- Glenarden Community Center
- Upper Marlboro Community Center
- Hillcrest Heights Community Center
- Cedar Heights Community Center (Drive-thru location)
- Langley Park Community Center
- Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex
- Southern Area Aquatics and Recreation Complex
- Watkins Regional Park (Drive-thru location)
- Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center
- Camp Springs Senior Activity Center
- PGCMLS Branch Libraries
- Laurel Branch Library
- New Carrollton Branch Library (Drive-thru location)
- Oxon Hill Branch Library
- Spauldings Branch Library (Drive-thru location)
- Largo-Kettering Branch Library (Drive-thru location)
For more information, click here.