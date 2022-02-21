at-home covid tests

Prince George's County Offers Free At-home Rapid COVID-19 Test Kits, KN95 Masks

The following centers offer the tests and masks, some while supplies last.

By NBC Washington Staff

A woman squeezing the sample liquid on a test strip while carrying out a Covid-19 rapid self test at home.
Getty Images

The Prince George’s County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management are distributing free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks at several locations across the county. 

The county said every person ages 2 and old can receive two kits and/or two masks, and the only thing required is proof of county residency.

  • M-NCPPC Community Centers
  • Glenarden Community Center
  • Upper Marlboro Community Center
  • Hillcrest Heights Community Center
  • Cedar Heights Community Center (Drive-thru location)
  • Langley Park Community Center
  • Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex
  • Southern Area Aquatics and Recreation Complex
  • Watkins Regional Park (Drive-thru location)
  • Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center
  • Camp Springs Senior Activity Center
  • PGCMLS Branch Libraries
  • Laurel Branch Library
  • New Carrollton Branch Library (Drive-thru location)
  • Oxon Hill Branch Library
  • Spauldings Branch Library (Drive-thru location)
  • Largo-Kettering Branch Library (Drive-thru location)

For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

at-home covid testsKN95
