Prince George's County helps resident get her leaky roof fixed

A family received much-needed home improvements with the help of Prince George’ County.

A roofing crew started early in Capitol Heights to help Towanna Wright, her daughter and her two grandchildren. Wright moved there in 2006 and bought the house in 2009.

The family loves the home, but it needed repair.

“The issues have been back and forth as far as the roof leaking, just different things, and being a senior and trying to handle and take care of everything, it was kind of hard,” Wright said.

A trusted friend, Phyllis Wright, saw the leaks firsthand.

“So, when it rains outside, it’s raining in her house, as well,” she said. “So, I knew we had to do something.”

She alerted at-large Prince George’s County Council member Calvin Hawkins, who used money from his community fund and found the right contractor.

“We vet these seniors and we vet the citizens to find out how we can help, what we can do to help,” Hawkins said.

“The damage was severe, severe because it was a lot of multiple shingles already missing on the roof, which means that when shingles are missing, water comes in,” said Paul Lindsay of Lindsay Roofing Services.

Lindsay Roofing Services joined forces with the county to fix the roof.

“She has a minimum 30 years,” Lindsay said. “Don’t have to worry about it, for sure. The newer material is going to be 30-year warranty. She’s going to get long out of it, and it’s almost, pretty much maintenance free.”

“Joy and happiness knowing that God has came in, and just the joy of it all to know that it is all here and taken place,” Towanna Wright said.