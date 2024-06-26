Prince George's County

Prince George's County Council sets election dates to replace Mel Franklin

The primary will be Aug. 6 and the general election will be Nov. 5

By Sumner Bradley

The Prince George’s County Council scheduled special elections to fill the at-large seat vacated by Mel-Franklin, who resigned earlier this month and was charged with embezzlement.

The council unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday setting the special primary election for Aug. 6 and the special general election for Nov. 5. Candidates must file certificates of candidacy by July 5. 

Prosecutors say Franklin embezzled more than $124,000 from his Friends of Mel Franklin campaign account from 2020 through at least October 2023.

According to the charges, Franklin used the money to pay for personal loans, credit card debt, his rent and cosmetic procedures, among other things.

Franklin served as a council member representing District 9 from 2010 to 2018 and an at-large council member from 2018 through earlier this month.

