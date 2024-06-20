Former Prince George's County councilman charged with embezzlement

A Prince George's County councilman who suddenly resigned Friday has been charged with embezzlement.

Prosecutors say Mel Franklin embezzled more than $124,000 from his Friends of Mel Franklin campaign account from 2020 through at least October 2023.

According to the charges, Franklin used the money to pay for personal loans, credit card debt, his rent and cosmetic procedures, among other things.

Franklin had no authority to use the money in the Friends of Mel Franklin bank accounts for his personal use or benefit.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“As chairperson, Franklin had a duty to ensure that campaign finance reports were filed with the state board of elections, under the penalties of perjury,” the charging documents say.

He faces 10 counts of felony theft, embezzlement and perjury.

Franklin served on the Prince George’s County Council since 2010, first for District 9 and at-large since 2018. He had two years left in his term, and a special election will be held to fill his seat.

News4 has reached out to Franklin for comment.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.