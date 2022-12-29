Pedestrian Killed in Prince George's Crash: Police

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in Bowie, Maryland, Wednesday, and the crash injured a driver and child passenger, Maryland State Police said.

A Hyundai vehicle crashed into a man near Central Avenue and Enterprise Road, then troopers responded about 5:50 p.m., police said.

An ambulance took the victim to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities said they were trying to identify him.

The driver of the Hyundai, a woman, and a child were taken by ambulance to another hospital, police said. Details about their conditions weren’t immediately released.

Police are investigating the crash but say impairment was not a factor.

Central Avenue was closed for about three hours after the crash.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.