Mother attacked during attempted kidnapping of newborn, Greenbelt police say

By Matthew Stabley

A woman says she was walking her newborn when four people tried to take the baby, according to Greenbelt police.

She was pushing the baby in a stroller in the 9100 block of Edmonston Road when two cars pulled up about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Four people got out and tried to take the child, police said.

The woman grabbed her baby and ran while she was being punched, police said.

The suspects then left the area.

