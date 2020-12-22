Man on Violent Crime Spree Killed Father of 6: Police

A man on a violent crime spree killed a father of six at his Maryland home Friday, according to police.

Robert Hill shot and killed Clifford Ellis in the driveway of his Landover home, police said.

After the shooting, Hill took Ellis’ pickup truck and tried to break into homes and steal other vehicles, police said.

According to court documents, Hill broke into a home in Capitol Heights and the homeowner had to wrestle Hill out of his child’s nursery.

Tips from the community led them to Hill on Lago Avenue in Capitol Heights a few miles away from the scene of the homicide, police said.

Hill tried to steal an Amazon delivery truck, but the driver disabled it, police said. Hill was taken into custody in the rear cargo area of the truck.

Hill is facing 25 charges, including murder. He’s being held without bond.

It appears the crimes were random and Hill didn’t know any of his victims.

Police said they recovered the gun used in the shooting, which was reported stolen in North Carolina.

Hill gave a statement admitting to his involvement in the shooting, carjacking and other crimes, police said.